Watch: Michael Smith throws nine-darter en route to claiming maiden world title

Champion Michael Smith with the trophy

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the World Championship for the first time in a brilliant victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

The 32-year-old, a two-time runner-up including a painful defeat to Peter Wright 12 months ago, hit darting perfection in the second set and continued to produce some mesmeric scoring as he won one of the greatest finals 7-4.

In one of the sport's greatest legs, he became just the second player (after Adrian Lewis) to hit a nine-darter in the World Championship final.

Both players were on course for a nine-dart finish before Van Gerwen, who was chasing his fourth world title, missed his throw at double 12. Smith threw second and made no mistake, following up seven successive treble 20s with a treble 19 before nailing the double 12.

In taking his maiden title at the third attempt he also became world No 1 and gained revenge for the 2019 final defeat to Van Gerwen.

That was the last time the Dutchman won the showpiece and it needed brilliance from Smith to deny him this time around as 'Bully Boy' rattled off four successive sets to secure his path to glory.

In a match of the highest quality, Smith finished with a 100.87 average and an incredible 22 180s, while Van Gerwen posted a 99.58 average with 15 maximums.

"The way I felt when I won will never be topped, no matter what I do in this sport in the future," said an emotional Smith. "Michael let me off a lot and, for once, I finally took my chance.

"In practice today I kept going 180-180-miss and I wanted to give the crowd what they deserved, a nine-darter.

"When I won the Grand Slam I said I would eventually become World Champion and world No 1.

"I want to do what Michael [van Gerwen] has done, I want to dominate the sport but he's still around!

"It's now 1-1 between us in World Championship finals, but I don't think it will be the last."

Competing in his sixth World Championship final, Van Gerwen suffered a third defeat in the sport's showpiece event.

The Dutchman, who posted his first sub-100 average of the tournament, remains third on the Order of Merit.

"Michael [Smith] played a phenomenal game, he deserves this win," Van Gerwen reflected. "Of course, I had my chances - I missed too many doubles and when you don't hit them you get punished.

"I didn't play too well in the last few sets but I can only blame myself for that, you have to take it on the chin. When you lose games it's hard but it's part of the job. I will be back."