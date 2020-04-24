Watch Michael Bublé Fulfill Grandfather’s Last Wish in Emotional Moment on Celebrity IOU

With the help of HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, Michael Bublé is fulfilling his late grandfather’s final wish.

In an early clip for the singer’s appearance on Celebrity IOU, Bublé works with the Property Brothers hosts to redo his grandfather’s home for his former caretaker of eight years, Minette.

“My grandfather was my best friend growing up,” Bublé says in the teaser for the May 4 episode. “He’s my hero.”

His final wish, Bublé shares, was to make sure that Minette had a place to live for free after he died. A Philippines native, Minette sends all her money back to her family at home, so the "Haven't Met You Yet" crooner plans to remodel the home for her with the Scott brothers.

“Minette is this really compassionate, kind, empathetic human being,” Bublé says of the caretaker. “She became family almost instantly. I can only imagine what it’s going to mean to her.”

His grandfather, Demetrio built the ranch-style home “with his own hands” he shares, adding, “The greatest moments of my life happened here.”

Bublé, Drew and Jonathan get to work on redoing the house, transforming the 1970s-era space into a modern paradise complete with a kitchen covered in white marble and an updated living room.

In the emotional reveal, Bublé takes Minette into the newly-styled home and she gasps, later tearfully embracing the singer.

Celebrity IOU has provided no shortage of tear-jerking episodes so far. The new show follows Drew and Jonathan as they help A-listers give back to the unsung heroes in their lives by surprising them with a home makeover.

Brad Pitt made over a backyard studio for his longtime makeup artist and friend and Melissa McCarthy overhauled a home for her aunt and uncle, who spent their careers in law enforcement.

“You’re going to cry more with this series than you’ve ever cried before,” Jonathan told PEOPLE ahead of the premiere. “But you’re also going to laugh!”

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.