How to watch Miami-Texas A&M: Game time, TV, betting line, injuries and what else to know

The Miami Hurricanes take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in one of the highest-profile games of the college football weekend.

Miami is No. 13 and Texas A&M, even after a stunning loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers last Saturday, are No. 24, making this one of only two top-25 matchups of the week.

The Hurricanes (2-0) are trying to stay perfect. The Aggies (1-1) are hoping to get back on track after starting the year at No. 6.

How to watch Miami-TAMU

Who: Miami and Texas A&M

What: Game 3 of 2022 college football season

When: 9 p.m. on Saturday

Where: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN3, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and FuboTV. Free trials are available for most services.

Who’s favored? Aggies, by six, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Storylines, injuries for Miami-TAMU

Texas A&M makes quarterback change: After going with Haynes King at quarterback for the first two games of the season, the Aggies making the switch to Max Johnson. The junior previously played for the LSU Tigers before transferring in the offseason and has 3,907 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his career, completing 60.0 percent of his passes. He’s son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who won Super Bowl 37 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the nephew of former Hurricanes coach Mark Richt.

Miami loses top receiver: Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who’s the Hurricanes’ leading receiver so far this year, won’t play and is out indefinitely with a foot injury. Look for fellow Brashard Smith to take on a bigger role, as well as fellow wide receiver Jacolby George, who’s returning from a two-game suspension. Both primarily play in the slot, like Restrepo.

Miami’s injuries: Not expected to play: Restrepo (foot, out indefinitely); running back TreVonte’ Citizen (knee, out for season); running back Donald Chaney Jr. (undisclosed, out several weeks). Expected to play: defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (lower leg); tackle Zion Nelson (knee); running back Jaylan Knighton (undisclosed).

Texas A&M’s injuries: Questionable: tight end Max Wright (knee); defensive lineman Walter Nolen (leg); offensive lineman Bryce Foster (illness).