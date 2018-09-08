How to Watch New Mexico vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

New Mexico and No. 5 Wisconsin meet for the first time in school history when they play at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Coming off of a 34-3 season-opener against Western Kentucky, Wisconsin is the heavy favorite heading into the matchup. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers. Running back Jonathan Taylor had 145 yards on 14 carries.

New Mexico is coming off of a 62-30 win over Incarnate Word but will have an uphill battle to face against Wisconsin.

The Badgers have not lost a non-conference game at home since 2003 against UNLV.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 8

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.