Mexico and Kenya meet Wednesday at Estadio Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo to conclude the group stage of the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Entering the day, neither team has a chance to advance to the next round, with this game being mainly about pride.

Both squads have lost both matches they’ve played, but at least one will walk away with a point to its name after this match.

To see who wins Group C, you can flip to FOX Sports 2 at the same time to catch England taking on North Korea to decide the group.

Watch Mexico vs Kenya FREE on Fubo

How to watch Mexico vs Kenya U-17 Women's World Cup

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Mexico is coming off a 4-2 loss to England. The team led 2-1 after Alexa Soto hit a penalty shot early in the second half and had it drawn even still as late as the 88th minute, but England was able to pile on some late goals to take the victory.

Kenya is coming off a 3-0 loss to North Korea. Before that, the team fell 2-0 to England. Kenya is one of just two teams in this tournament without a goal, with Zambia being the other.

What time is the Mexico vs Kenya game?

This 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 at 6:48 p.m. ET.

What channel is Mexico vs Kenya on?

Catch this 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup game on FOX Soccer Plus. You can live stream this channel on Fubo.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Mexico vs Kenya: Live stream 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, TV channel