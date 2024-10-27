How to watch Mexico City Grand Prix: Live stream Formula 1, TV channel info

Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (NED) races ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris (GBR) during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Formula 1 is in Mexico City this weekend for Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Last week, Max Verstappen was able to put a bit of a stop on Lando Norris’s momentum, winning the Sprint race and then finishing third in the United States Grand Prix while Norris placed fourth.

Meanwhile, it was the Ferraris that dominated, with Charles Leclerc winning and Carlos Sainz Jr. coming in second, 8.562 seconds back of his teammate. Verstappen was 19.412 seconds behind the winner.

How to watch Mexico City Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Earlier in the year, it looked like Verstappen was going to cruise to a third consecutive title as he took victory in seven of the first 10 races of the 2024 season. But Verstappen hasn’t won since June 23, going winless in nine consecutive races heading into this one. Can the Red Bull star turn his luck around?

This would be a good place for it, as Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been the home of five Formula 1 victories for Verstappen, including three in a row. The only other driver in this field with a win here is Lewis Hamilton.

Last season, Verstappen led 59 of 71 laps, beating Hamilton to the line by 13.875 seconds to take the victory. Leclerc rounded out the podium, followed by Sainz and Norris. Don’t be shocked to see those five be the top five this year in some order.

What time is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

This F1 race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is this Formula 1 race on?

Catch the Mexico City Grand Prix race on ABC. You can live stream this channel on Fubo.

