Watch Metallica's shredding tribute to Eddie from Stranger Things during Lollapalooza set

Keith Langston
·2 min read

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson has now played Lollapalooza (sort of).

On Thursday, Metallica closed out the first night of the Chicago festival with an electrifying performance of "Master of Puppets" in which they projected the now-famous scene from the Stranger Things season 4 finale in which Eddie (Joseph Quinn) shreds their classic 1986 track in the Upside Down in order to attract Vecna's legion of minions.

Naturally, the surprised crowd burst into cheers when they saw Eddie rocking out behind the heavy-metal band.

Eddie's scene in the Upside Down instantly became a fan favorite, racked up millions of views on YouTube, and was turned into an endless stream of GIFs and memes.

Metallica even became huge fans of their fellow metalhead and wrote on Instagram, "The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

Quinn, who portrays Eddie, previously revealed to EW that he's been playing the guitar since childhood, and during filming of the iconic scene, he actually played along.

"We had a backing track and I was playing along with it. I wouldn't want to mess with what they've already got, but it was very useful to be able to play along character-wise," he said. "It's a pretty adolescent fantasy to be a rock star, isn't it? I felt like one for a night. It was great having Gaten up there with me. They really turned it up when they played 'Master of Puppets' and the whole crew were there."

Since the episode aired, Metallica has seen a massive resurgence in popularity, with a whole new generation of fans discovering their music. In mid-July, "Master of Puppets" even reached no. 40 on the Billboard charts, marking the first time the song has appeared in the top 100 since its release in 1986.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning trophy case, earning Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 400-metre individual medley. The 15-year-old from Toronto won the race in a Commonwealth Games record time of four minutes 29.01 seconds. Australia's Kiah Melverton was second in 4:36.78 and Katie Shanahan of Scotland was third in 4:39.37. Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., was fifth and Tessa Cieplucha of Oakville, Ont., was

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr