Watch Metallica's shredding tribute to Eddie from Stranger Things during Lollapalooza set

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson has now played Lollapalooza (sort of).

On Thursday, Metallica closed out the first night of the Chicago festival with an electrifying performance of "Master of Puppets" in which they projected the now-famous scene from the Stranger Things season 4 finale in which Eddie (Joseph Quinn) shreds their classic 1986 track in the Upside Down in order to attract Vecna's legion of minions.

Naturally, the surprised crowd burst into cheers when they saw Eddie rocking out behind the heavy-metal band.

Metallica performing "Master Of Puppets" while Eddie Munson is on the screenspic.twitter.com/hw37cL1tyi — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) July 29, 2022

Eddie's scene in the Upside Down instantly became a fan favorite, racked up millions of views on YouTube, and was turned into an endless stream of GIFs and memes.

Metallica even became huge fans of their fellow metalhead and wrote on Instagram, "The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

Quinn, who portrays Eddie, previously revealed to EW that he's been playing the guitar since childhood, and during filming of the iconic scene, he actually played along.

"We had a backing track and I was playing along with it. I wouldn't want to mess with what they've already got, but it was very useful to be able to play along character-wise," he said. "It's a pretty adolescent fantasy to be a rock star, isn't it? I felt like one for a night. It was great having Gaten up there with me. They really turned it up when they played 'Master of Puppets' and the whole crew were there."

Since the episode aired, Metallica has seen a massive resurgence in popularity, with a whole new generation of fans discovering their music. In mid-July, "Master of Puppets" even reached no. 40 on the Billboard charts, marking the first time the song has appeared in the top 100 since its release in 1986.

