What to Watch: Meryl, dead people, killer creatures, and flying foes in these spooky season picks

Scary movies – be them terrifying or campy – are great any time of year, but none more so than October. We've assembled four recommendations that make for perfect Halloween viewing with friends or solo (let's be honest, it makes 'em even more terrifying that way!) — maybe even as a weekend marathon.

No horror list is complete without some Alfred Hitchcock, and that's why The Birds starring Tippi Hedren is one of our picks. Some other terrifying creatures at the center of A Quiet Place are what propel that movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski onto our list. M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense made him an instant success and had people everywhere saying "I see dead people." And Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn are one of the best on-screen duos ever in Death Becomes Her, where the two are maimed and disfigured, even shot...but never die, hence the title.

Watch the video above for more on some of our favorite spooky and silly-scary movies.

