Watch Mercedes-Benz’s All-Electric G-Wagen Prototype Do a 360-Degree Tank Turn

More than 40 years in Mercedes-Benz is still teaching the G-Wagen new tricks.

The German luxury marque just shared a video showing off the capabilities of the upcoming all-electric EQG. The battery-powered version of the G-Class will be able to do everything its ICE counterpart can do, as well as something brand new—tank turns.

The EQG may still be in development, but the YouTube clip suggests it’s almost ready for the spotlight. In it, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius takes a camouflaged prototype up Schöckl mountain in Austria. What follows is a lengthy highlight reel of the EV’s capabilities, the highlight of which comes at the nine-minute mark. That’s when the executive pulls off a seamless 360-degree turn on the spot, something that can’t be done in the gas-powered G-Wagen.

Källenius calls the maneuver the “G-Turn,” but it’s really just a plain, old-fashioned tank turn. Drivers will be able to trigger the move via the infotainment system and then using a paddle positioned behind the left side of the steering wheel, according to Motor1.com. Thanks to the feature they’ll be able to perform 90-, 180- and 360-degree turns on the spot, which should come in handy for adventurous off-roaders stuck in a tricky situation.

The EQG is able to perform tank turns thanks to its multi-motor powertrain. The setup positions one electric motor at each wheel, allowing the wheels on one side of the vehicle to be operated in the opposite direction of those on the other. The electric G-Wagen isn’t the first battery-powered beast we’ve seen perform a tank turn—a prototype of the Rivian R1T could, although the feature didn’t make it to production—but that doesn’t make the ability any less attractive. It won’t be the EV’s only off-road-centric feature, either. The SUV will also reportedly feature a shiftable two-speed gearbox as well as an underbody reinforced with two layers of carbon fiber to better protect its battery from any hazards you may encounter.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG prototype performing a “G-Turn”

The first electric G-Wagen is expected to make its debut next year and go on sale as part of the 2025 model year class, according to Car and Driver. We’re still waiting for performance specs, but pricing is expected to begin around $150,000, or $10,000 more than the starting price of the ICE version, which Mercedes plans to keep selling for a while longer.

