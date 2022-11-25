How to Watch ‘The Menu’: Is the Anya Taylor-Joy Thriller Streaming?

Billed as “Painstakingly prepared” and “Brilliantly executed,” director Mark Mylod’s new movie “The Menu” will now be served. With a screenplay from writers Will Tracy (“Succession”) and Seth Reiss (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”), the film embarks on a creepy culinary experience with several well-known stars. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch produce through their production company Hyperobject Industries.

Something sinister lurks beneath the surface of a lavish restaurant, located in a remote island location where a domineering chef rules. His servers see themselves as family, but he warns a certain character that there is a line between guests and help, and she must be careful once she crosses it.

Fans of Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, Anya-Taylor Joy, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer and more may be wondering how to watch “The Menu.” All your questions answered below.

When Does “The Menu” Come Out?

The frightful foodie film arrived on its silver platter Friday, Nov. 18.

Is “The Menu” Streaming or in Theaters?

“The Menu” is being released exclusively in theaters, so right now the only way to see it is to go to a movie theater. Check your local listings.

However, the film will likely be streaming soon. It’s a Searchlight Pictures release, which is owned by Disney, and another recent Searchlight Pictures release — “See How They Run” — was streaming on HBO Max one month after it hit theaters. Expect “The Menu” to be streaming on HBO Max and/or Hulu by Christmas.

What Is “The Menu” About?

Couple Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) anticipate an adventure when they decide to visit the exclusive Hawthorne restaurant — known as a high-end dining venue — head by Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Slowik’s expertise lies in molecular gastronomy, a scientifically experimental cuisine. Tyler looks more forward to the extraordinary experience than Margot, and she soon realizes that something deeper and darker is afoot on the isolated coastal island home of Hawthorne.

Who Is in “The Menu” Cast?

Many famous faces dot the upcoming dark comedy horror, including Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Margot, Nicholas Hoult in the role of Tyler and Ralph Fiennes in the role of Chef Slowik. Arturo Castro appears as Soren, Hong Chau as Elsa, Aimee Carrero as Felicity and Janet McTeer as Lillian. John Leguizamo plays a movie star. Judith Light plays Anne.

Watch the Trailer

