How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF: AAC Championship Game Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's deja vu in the AAC championship game when Memphis takes on No. 8 UCF Saturday.

The two teams met in last year's title game, where Memphis put together a fourth quarter rally to almost upset an undefeated UCF. The Knights held on to beat the Tigers 62–55 in double overtime.

Memphis continued to present a challenge to UCF this year, nearly beating the Knights in October. The Tigers held the lead most of the game until McKenzie Milton's 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter put UCF ahead 31–30 to win. Milton threw for 296 yards and a score before adding another on the ground.

The Tigers finished the regular season 8-4 and will aim to slow down UCF (11-0) Saturday. The Knights will be missing Milton after he suffered a grisly right leg injury last week against USF. The Heisman Trophy candidate sustained nerve damage and will have reconstructive surgery on his knee. Losing Milton is a tough blow for UCF, who look to extend their 24-game win streak.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN