How to watch Memphis at Rice basketball, TV channel, ESPN+ live stream

The Memphis Tigers head to Houston on Sunday to face the Rice Owls in a mid-afternoon college basketball battle. If you want to catch the American Athletic Conference hoops action on TV or live stream, all the details you need to know are just below.

The Tigers log in at No. 16 this week in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on account of their 17-4 overall mark which includes seven wins in eighth tries against AAC foes. Winners of four in a row, their last loss came at the Temple Owls on Jan. 16.

This weekend's Owls are just 11-10 this season so far with just two wins in eight tries when playing fellow conference schools. Losers of six in a row, their last win came at home against the Charlotte 49ers on Jan. 4.

Memphis vs. Rice college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Tigers against the Owls.

When : Sunday, Feb. 2

Where : Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston, Texas

TV channel : ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Memphis has been one of the better programs in college basketball recently so you do not want to miss a chance to see Penny Hardaway's crew in action on Sunday!

What time is Memphis at Rice ?

The Tigers take on the Owls at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2.

