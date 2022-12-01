No date has yet been officially announced for broadcast, although it is rumoured to stream from Dec 8 - Netflix

The first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary has launched, promising a "never-before-seen look" at their private lives which will explain why they had to leave the Royal family.

The one-minute trailer, in which Netflix confirms the existence of the six-part documentary for the first time, the couple are interviewed on camera while intimate behind-the-scenes photographs of their lives are played out.

Prince Harry says: "No-one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

On the question of why they wanted to make the show, Meghan adds: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Over dramatic music, the couple are seen in a series of black-and-white photographs, showcasing their happy private lives.

In others, as the tension builds, Meghan appears to be seen crying on the phone and another shows both wiping their eyes, seemingly during an interview.

Watch: First glimpse of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

The images are interspersed with shots of the media and childhood photographs of the young Harry and Meghan.

In one shot, which is bound to cause alarm at the palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales - then the Cambridges - are seen looking stony-faced at the Sussexes final engagement in the UK, the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020.

A spokesman for Netflix said: "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

The streaming service promises "a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history".

It is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

No date has yet been officially announced for broadcast, although it is rumoured to stream from Dec 8.