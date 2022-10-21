Watch How the MCM Cognac Visetos Monogram Continues to Evolve

MCM’s Cognac Visetos has been around since its creation in the late '70s. Loved by music stars, film celebrities, superstar athletes and royalty, the statement-making monogram is a symbol of historic luxury. It also represents a lavish travel lifestyle as the German luxury fashion house applies the signature monogram on its trunks, trolleys, totes, backpacks, belt bags, crossbodies and animal figures as well.

MCM's brand identity has been synonymous with its Visetos print for more than 45 years now. "It's our timeless print that carries from season to season, with cognac being our most classic colourway," according to its brand statement. "Never letting go of the original, we maintain freshness by releasing remixed renditions of Visetos to complement each collection." The house and the monogram was first crafted in Munich where its original carryalls were hand-painted with a sui generis print on the cognac-colored leather. The MCM initials stand for Modern Creation München and is illustrated alongside vines of laurel leaves which symbolize victory. The trapezoid diamonds that also appear on the pattern are from the Bavarian flag. The cognac-colored products emblazoned with the house's logo and pattern became an instant hit from the moment it was introduced to the fashion world. Luxury aficionados soon took notice and celebrities like Diana Ross were one of the first A-listers to own various pieces from the early collections.

When it came to the music industry, artists instantly gravitated towards the MCM style and its Visetos monogram. Munich was the "Capital of Disco" in the '70s which influenced a lot of how MCM captured the zeitgeist. The '80s also introduced a newer sense of luxury travel and fans knew then that the German luxury house was synonymous with a lavish, jet-setting lifestyle. Hip-hop in the '90s changed how music influenced fashion -- rappers like Eric B. & Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane and Jay-Z all wore glamorous MCM pieces. A Misa Hylton-customised Visetos bodysuit for Beyoncé further thrusted the brand to stratospheric fame. Even famed bootleg designer like Dapper Dan was heavily influenced by the signature monogram.

In more modern times, luxury fans are witness to MCM's global dominance as pieces are seen on stars like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, G-Dragon and the 2NE1 crew. With over 650 stores around the world, consumers can simply head to these locations to purchase special items and products they see online or on their favorite celebs. Special collections have also been introduced to fans such as will.i.am’s EKOCYCLE capsule made entirely from recycled bottles, a Dr. Dre Beats Visetos headphones and portable speakers and a range of clothing and accessories featuring special camouflage print developed for BAPE in 2019.

Ultimately, MCM's Cognac Visetos Monogram is here to stay and its evolution will continue to see various phases and adaptations. From music, to movies, to streetwear, MCM's collaborative efforts are endless, yet die-hard fans still remain loyal for not for its famous pattern alone, but for its long storied legacy in the cultures of music, pop culture and travel lifestyle.

Watch the video above to learn more about the history of MCM's Cognac Visetors and visit the house's official website and official Instagram page for more information.