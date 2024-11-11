It turns out the Chicago Bears communication issues aren't just reserved for the football field. They can pop up in other areas, such as radio interviews, which is exactly what happened on Monday morning.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus appeared for his weekly radio hit on ESPN 1000's Kap & J-Hood show with David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood following the Bears' brutal 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the interview began with a false start.

Eberflus wasn't able to answer the first question due to poor cell service, and the issue only permeated throughout the interview. He answered just a few questions, including going through the process of evaluating offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's future as the play caller.

The interview ended when Kaplan asked if the team was in crisis and Eberflus' phone cut out a third time before he was able to finish answering the question. "Coach, your cell phone is as bad as the offense right now," Kaplan said before going off on a rant. "Yes, you are in crisis. And you better close ranks to fix this because it's freaking embarrassing to have a charter franchise look that God awful! Unprepared. Uninspired. And it falls at his feet. It does—say it!"

Here is the last bit of the Matt Eberflus interview with @thekapman and @xjhoodespn on @ESPN1000. His phone goes out a 3rd time when asked if they are in crisis mode.



You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/156E1LtP6Q — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 11, 2024

Social media weighs in

Bears fans were all locked in, waiting to hear what Eberflus had to say regarding his team's performance. Instead, they heard the same non-answers in between his phone cutting out. Naturally, social media is having a field day with this latest gaffe, and the reactions are exactly what you would expect.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: WATCH: Matt Eberflus' radio interview ends in typical Bears fashion