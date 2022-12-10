Watch Matt Doherty score brace and Dejan Kulusevski provide fine assist as Tottenham win Motherwell friendly

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham beat Motherwell 4-0 in a mid-season friendly on Friday as Matt Doherty scored a brace.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring after only a couple of minutes following an error at the back from the Scottish side, the Swede providing a cool finish past Liam Kelly.

Kelly denied Djed Spence before Brandon Austin in the Spurs goal was fortunate to avoid conceding an equaliser when his clearance was closed down, but the deflection clipped the wrong side of the post and went wide.

Doherty doubled Tottenham’s advantage midway through the first half as a fine right-to-left move found the wing-back, playing on the left in this game, and he cut inside and finished.

Arguably the move of the match made it 3-0 before the break. Spence fed Harvey White for a defence-splitting ball into Kulusevski, who lured the keeper off his line and sent in a pinpoint cross that was tucked away by Bryan Gil.

Doherty hit the fourth on 71 minutes with a header from a corner.

Davinson Sanchez, Yves Bissouma and Japhet Tanganga all got minutes on the board as Spurs players not at the World Cup prepared for their Premier League return against Brentford.

Charlie Sayers and Alfie Devine were among a plethora of youngsters given a runout and they will hope to feature again when Nice come to Tottenham on December 21.

