How to watch The Masters 2022 online and on TV in the UK today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Kershaw
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
Scottie Scheffler leads The Masters by three shots heading into Sunday (REUTERS)
Scottie Scheffler leads The Masters by three shots heading into Sunday (REUTERS)

Scottie Scheffler will take a three-shot lead into the final round of The Masters as he bids to cement his position as world No 1 with a first major title.

Scheffler was the sixth player in tournament history to hold a five-shot lead at the halfway stage, with four of the previous five going on to claim the green jacket at Augusta National.

The 25-year-old American looked odds on to make it five out of six as he extended his lead to six shots after eight holes on Saturday and was still five ahead with five holes to play, but a late stumble at least partially opened the door for the chasing pack.

Australia’s Cameron Smith is his nearest challenger, three strokes behind following a superb 68 - the only competitor to break 70 - with South Korea’s Sungjae Im two shots further back following a 71.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel are seven shots off the pace following matching rounds of 73, with 2016 winner Danny Willett on level par and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood part of a five-strong group on one over.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the final round of the Masters:

When is it?

The Masters is held over four days at Augusta National Golf Club in the state of Georgia, beginning on Thursday 7 April and concluding on Sunday 10 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action from The Masters on Sky Sports, with coverage across the weekend on the Main Event and Golf channels. Sky subscribers can stream The Masters via Sky Go,

For the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, featured groups will be shown from 2pm BST, before full coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Coverage of Round Three on Saturday starts at 7.30pm while the final round will be shown live from 6.30pm.

The BBC will also show highlights at the end of each day’s play, starting at just after midnight BST on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. They will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Leaderboard

-9: Scottie Scheffler

-6: Cameron Smith

-4: Sunjgae Im

-2: Charl Schwartzel, ,Shane Lowry

-1: Justin Thomas, Corey Conners

E: Danny Willett

+1: Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

Selected others

Hideki Matsuyama (+2), Tiger Woods (+7), Jon Rahm (+7)

Round four times

3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

4pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

7.30pm BST: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max