Watch: Massive Boeing jet flies over Harbour Town during 2022 RBC Heritage on Hilton Head

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flew near the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Here is a video of the flyover.

The jet passed overhead at about 4 p.m. EDT.

Boeing has been the golf tournament’s presenting sponsor for more than a decade, and the flyover is a highlight for players and fans.

The jet on Saturday was expected to be piloted by Boeing captains Ricardo Traven and Klas Ohman, along with flight test engineer Misti Meyer.

The 787 family of aircraft is assembled exclusively in North Charleston and the 787-9 is 206 feet long and has a wingspan of 197 feet, according to previous reporting. The jet can seat up to 296 passengers.