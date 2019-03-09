Watch: Maryland's Ivan Bender Surprises Girlfriend With Senior Night Proposal

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Maryland's Ivan Bender made a pretty big play Friday night before the Terrapins' game against Minnesota had even begun. The 6'9" forward got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Andrea, as he was being honored at senior night.

As Bender was walking to center court during his introduction, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon slyly handed the senior a black ring box. He then got down on one knee and the crowd erupted–but no one looked more excited than Bender's teammates.

His fellow Terps jumped up and down, swarming Bender and Andrea during the proposal.

???? WE'VE GOT A SENIOR NIGHT PROPOSAL ????



Ivan Bender of @TerrapinHoops got on one knee as he was honored before tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/PPNAC2ppew



— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2019

Ivan Bender's special night just got a little more memorable...



CONGRATULATIONS Ivan and Andrea!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/VdwDhHs3Lp



— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 9, 2019

Though his four-year career has been plagued by a series of injuries, Bender has still tallied 230 career points for No. 24 Maryland.

Regardless of the outcome, Friday night will probably still go down as a win for Bender.