How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)

How to watch the Marvel movies in order

Knowing how to watch the Marvel movies in order has become something of a conundrum. Do you watch them in release order or chronological? The answer's no longer simple – the MCU spans decades, phases, and even multiverses. For newcomers to the blockbuster series, then, knowing what order to watch the Marvel movies in can be confusing.

GamesRadar+ has put together this handy guide to help you surmount the Hulk-sized task of watching all the Marvel movies in order. Whether you've never seen an Iron Man, or if you've seen every Marvel movie five times over, the below should prove helpful on your first watch/umpteenth rewatch. We begin with how to watch the Marvel movies in release order and then delve into the uber-geeky (and slightly confusing) chronological order for those looking to chart everything in the MCU, from Cap’s impromptu ice bath in the 1940s right through to Spidey’s 2023 adventure. Without further ado, here's what order to watch the Marvel movies in.

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – release order

Avengers: Endgame is in our list of how to watch the Marvel movies in release order

Best for: Newcomers to the Marvel movies.

First up, here's how to watch the Marvel movies in release order. Marvel movies, we should note, are split into Phases, with the end of a Phase typically indicating a natural end to a story arc, while the beginning of a Phase signals the introduction of new, important characters. Below, we go through Phases 1 to 3 – plus the upcoming Phase 4 (though these release dates may change).

Phase One:

Phase Two:

Phase Three:

Want to dive into your watch right now? The majority of Marvel movies are available on Disney Plus right now.

As you've probably heard, Disney Plus houses the biggest collection of Marvel movies of any streaming service and is a super cheap way to watch the movies without spending a small fortune on DVDs and Blu-rays.

Phase 4 has yet to start, but already the line-up is looking stacked. While we have official release dates for some, others have merely been announced and do not have dates to reach cinemas. Here's what we know so far.

Phase Four (and beyond):

Black Widow – November 6, 2020

The Eternals – February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – November 5, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder – February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

Ant-Man 3 (TBA)

Blade (TBA)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (TBA)

Fantastic Four (TBA)

Untitled Mutants movie (TBA)

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – chronological order

Avengers is in our list of How to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order

Best for: MCU veterans.

Want to experience the MCU in a more complicated, yet still viable way? Then you'll perhaps want to know how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order. That's going to be a little more complicated than the above list.

Luckily, Marvel has revealed the official year in which each movie takes place. Without Phase 4 being out yet, we cannot guarantee when each of those unreleased movies takes place. So, below you can find how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942-1943)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2011)

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

Black Widow (2017)

Black Panther (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2023)

Which Marvel movies are on Disney Plus?

Which Marvel movies are on Disney Plus? Avengers: Endgame is

Best for: People with a Disney Plus subscription

Disney Plus has changed the streaming game. A huge competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney's entry into the online content wars has made a huge impact, bringing all of the Mouse's classic movies into one place. There are also original series, plus the majority of the Marvel movies.

Below, find all the Marvel movies on and coming to Disney Plus. Note: you will not find The Incredible Hulk or the Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus. This is because the rights to Hulk belong to Universal, while the rights to Spider-Man belong to Sony.

Marvel movies on Disney Plus:

Iron Man

Thor

Iron Man 2

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Marvel movies coming to Disney Plus:

Avengers: Infinity War – June 25, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 29, 2020

So, what are you waiting for? If you haven't got Disney Plus, then here are the latest Disney Plus prices around the world.