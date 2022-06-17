How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Chronological Order

Adam Chitwood
·6 min read

It began with 2008’s “Iron Man,” a film that introduced the world to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark with the hint that he could be part of something greater. Twenty-five films later, the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still being told, albeit with various tributaries and detours that introduce new characters and new worlds that may or may not cross paths one day. Each film in the MCU stands on its own to some degree, but like building blocks, they all connect as part of one interconnected universe. And in that way, watching the Marvel movies in order tells one grand story.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the MCU movies, but below we run down how to watch the Marvel films in chronological order. Indeed, some films like “Captain Marvel” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” are full-on prequels set in the 1990s and 1940s, respectively, and with such intricate storytelling throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can watch the films in timeline order and it all continues to make sense.

But if you’re a purist, we’ve also included the release order list of MCU movies, as well as which Marvel films you can stream on Disney+ right now.

Also Read:
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Tells the Heartwarming Love Story of ‘Space Viking Thor’ (Video)

Marvel Movies in Chronological Order

iron-man-robert-downey-jr
Marvel Studios

Most of the Marvel movies take place one right after the other, but others chronicle events that occur concurrently with events from other films. For instance, the events of “Thor: Ragnarok” take place around the same time as the events of “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” with both films leading up to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The MCU story is divided up into three phases that make up The Infinity Saga, a story that begins with “Iron Man” and ends with “Avengers: Endgame.” Phase Four began with the Disney+ series “WandaVision” and also includes “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi.”

Here’s how to watch the MCU movies in chronological order of events:

  • Captain America: The First Avenger

  • Captain Marvel

  • Iron Man

  • The Incredible Hulk

  • Iron Man 2

  • Thor

  • Marvel’s The Avengers

  • Iron Man 3

  • Thor: The Dark World

  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier

  • Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

  • Avengers: Age of Ultron

  • Ant-Man

  • Captain America: Civil War

  • Black Widow

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • Black Panther

  • Doctor Strange

  • Thor: Ragnarok

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp

  • Avengers: Infinity War

  • Avengers: Endgame

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Eternals

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Movies in Release Order

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios first began independently producing its own films with 2008’s “Iron Man,” and the first few MCU movies were distributed by Paramount Pictures (with Universal distributing “The Incredible Hulk”) before Disney bought Marvel and released every Marvel Studios movie after “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The exceptions are, of course, the three standalone “Spider-Man” films, which while official MCU canon, were released by Sony Pictures.

So here’s how to watch all the Marvel movies in order of release:

  • Iron Man (2008)

  • The Incredible Hulk (2008)

  • Iron Man 2 (2010)

  • Thor (2011)

  • Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

  • Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

  • Iron Man 3 (2013)

  • Thor: The Dark World (2013)

  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

  • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

  • Ant-Man (2015)

  • Captain America: Civil War (2016)

  • Doctor Strange (2016)

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

  • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

  • Black Panther (2018)

  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

  • Captain Marvel (2019)

  • Avengers: Endgame (2019)

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

  • Black Widow (2021)

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

  • Eternals (2021)

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Also Read:
When Does ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Take Place?

Is It Better to Watch Marvel Movies in Chronological Order or Release Order?

guardians-of-the-galaxy-2
Marvel Studios

While the overall story makes sense either way, if it’s your first time in the MCU you should probably start by watching the films in release order. Not only is that the order in which the films were made, but you can also chart the evolution and refinement of MCU storytelling as Marvel Studios worked out the kinks and perfected how to make a Marvel movie.

But if you’ve seen most or all of the Marvel movies, watching them in chronological order is a fun experience. It doesn’t change any of the story, and it’s definitely weird to watch “Captain Marvel” so early and then wait 20 movies for Brie Larson’s character to ever be mentioned again. But it allows you to appreciate how well Marvel retrofitted its prequel movies into the existing timeline.

When the Marvel Disney+ Shows Take Place

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

WandaVision

The first Marvel Disney+ show takes place three weeks after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and is nestled between “Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” takes place six months after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” but before the events of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Loki

“Loki” begins in the immediate wake of “Avengers: Endgame,” but it’s unclear when the MCU-altering events of the Season 1 finale take place.

Hawkeye

“Hawkeye” takes place at Christmastime in 2024, about a year after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and concurrent with the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Moon Knight

A specific timeline date for “Moon Knight” hasn’t been revealed other than the fact that it takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Ms. Marvel

The teen-skewing “Ms. Marvel” clearly takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and it seems like some significant time has passed since the world was saved.

Also Read:
Every Upcoming Marvel TV Show Coming to Disney Plus

Upcoming New Marvel Movies

thor-4-chris-hemsworth
Marvel Studios

And here’s a list of what’s next for the MCU in terms of confirmed films and their planned release dates.

  • Thor: Love and Thunder – Jul. 8, 2022

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Nov. 11, 2022

  • The Marvels – Feb. 17, 2023

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Jul. 28, 2023

Also Read:
List of Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates, Cast and More for Phase 4 and Beyond

Which Marvel Movies Are Streaming on Disney Plus?

how did natasha get away at the end of black widow
Marvel Studios

Almost every MCU movie is streaming on Disney+, aside from “The Incredible Hulk” and the three Tom Holland-fronted “Spider-Man” films, which are not currently streaming anywhere. But “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now available to purchase on Digital.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be streaming on Disney+ starting on June 22.

  • Iron Man

  • Iron Man 2

  • Thor

  • Captain America: The First Avenger

  • Marvel’s The Avengers

  • Iron Man 3

  • Thor: The Dark World

  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier

  • Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Avengers: Age of Ultron

  • Ant-Man

  • Captain America: Civil War

  • Doctor Strange

  • Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

  • Thor: Ragnarok

  • Black Panther

  • Avengers: Infinity War

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp

  • Captain Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame

  • Black Widow

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Eternals

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w