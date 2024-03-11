Watch: Martin Scorsese Is Tickled Pink by Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscars Performance | Video

Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” brought the Oscars house down on Sunday night, hailed by many online as one of the best performances the show has ever seen. But, come Monday morning, most were delighting over director Martin Scorsese’s reaction to it.

Scorsese attended the awards ceremony with his daughter, Francesca, who documented the night on her Instagram story. And yes, she made sure to capture her dad’s reaction to the insane, very pink number.

In the first clip she posted, she taps her father on the shoulder to wave into the camera, but he only looks for a second, before turning back to marvel at the dancers running down the aisle. In a second clip, which quickly began going viral on Monday morning, the legendary director once again turns to the camera and laughs delightedly at the sing-along portion of the song.

You can watch Martin Scorsese’s delight in the video below.

Martin Scorsese at the Oscars 2024.

Francesca Scorsese pic.twitter.com/G5fshmMd7B — cinemaland (@thecinemaland) March 11, 2024

Of course, between an appearance from Guns ‘n Roses guitarist Slash, Gosling putting his former co-star Emma Stone on the mic, and fellow Kens Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans joining Gosling on-stage, the performance delighted virtually everyone in the room.

Even Gosling’s “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie wasn’t prepared for the fun, as he kicked off the song from his seat — directly behind hers. The actress couldn’t contain her laughter, and “What Was I Made For?” singer Billie Eilish could also be seen cracking up behind Gosling.

You can watch the full performance of “I’m Just Ken” here.

