Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Go Ballistic During Debate When Opponent Links Her to Jan. 6 Riot (Video)

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was left fuming during a debate Sunday with Democratic candidate for her House seat, Marcus Flowers, when he called her out for election lies that led to the Capitol riots.

The verbal sparring match began when Flowers said that he entered the race because of the controversies she always seems to generate, adding that he finds her partially responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection because of her claims of election fraud.

Before the moderator for the Atlanta Press Club’s 2022 Loudermilk-Young Debate, Karyn Greer, could move on to the next question, Greene said she needed a rebuttal.

“You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riots as any other member of Congress,” she said, looking at Flowers and wagging her finger at him. He turned and looked at her in disbelief. She continued, “That was the third day I had on the job, I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do, you are lying about me and you will not defame my character in that manner.”

“Did Joe Biden win the [2020] election, Congresswoman Greene?” he asked calmly.

“Joe Biden is the President of the United States, Marcus,” she answered quickly, raising her voice.

“Absolutely,” he responded, him wagging his finger at her this time. “But you pushed a big lie that said he did not win the election. And…” he went on, his voice speaking loudly over her interruption. “…you drove those people over the Capitol on Jan. 6 with your lie.” Greene spoke him the entire time, deceitfully claiming that there was election fraud. “And my husband has proof of it.”

Greer finally stepped in and got the debate back on track.

Although the right wing continues to cite voter and election fraud for the result of the 2020 election and Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, those claims have been debunked and rejected at every turn.

Trump and his allies filed more than 60 lawsuits to overturn the 2020 election results in states in which he lost. All but one failed because they were unable to prove their allegations or were dismissed due to procedural errors. And former U.S. Attorney General William Barr (in the Trump administration) said, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

