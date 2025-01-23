How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are back at Old Trafford tonight. (Getty Images)

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host Rangers in the Europa League tonight in the so-called ‘Battle of Britain'.

Ruben Amorim’s side have shown signs of life since the turn of the year, turning in an improved performance against Liverpool, knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup on penalties and then beating Southampton.

However, they were brought back down to earth last weekend with a 3-1 home loss against Brighton.

The silver lining is Man United have been a different prospect in Europe this season, unbeaten in six games and know another positive result will leave them on the brink of sealing a top-eight finish.

Rangers head to Old Trafford knowing they too can take a giant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages and should be in confident mood having not lost in seven games across all competitions.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Rangers

TV channel: Tonight's game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.