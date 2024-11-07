How to watch Manchester United vs PAOK: TV channel and live stream for Europa League tonight

How to watch Manchester United vs PAOK: TV channel and live stream for Europa League tonight

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign continues against PAOK tonight.

The Red Devils need to improve and quickly in Europe, having only amassed three points from as many games thus far.

Still, they will hope the feelgood factor of Ruud van Nistelrooy on the touchline continues here, with the Dutchman placed in interim charge until Ruben Amorim takes over later this month.

Three points here and again against Leicester on Sunday would be some welcoming gift for the new manager.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Manchester United vs PAOK

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!