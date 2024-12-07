How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United are looking to respond when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League later today.

Ruben Amorim was dealt a first defeat in charge of the club on Wednesday and must rally the troops ahead of another big game.

The Red Devils are up against a Forest side to have impressed all season, albeit they have stalled somewhat of late following a fine start.

With that in mind, here’s a look at where to watch the action later today.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!