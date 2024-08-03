How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for friendly tonight

Manchester United and Liverpool tonight clash in a huge pre-season friendly.

While the intensity of a Premier League derby will clearly not be there at this stage of the summer, few would doubt this is perhaps the biggest game English football can offer.

Both teams are in a rebuilding phase as things stand, adding extra intrigue to their meeting at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

United beat Real Betis in the week, while the Reds overcame Arsenal to raise confidence ahead of this clash.Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV and LFCTV. Kick-off is at 12.30am BST.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club apps and websites.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.