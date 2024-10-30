How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

Manchester United host Leicester tonight with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on the line.

The Red Devils won the competition in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge and followed up that up with an FA Cup win last time out.

Still, he will not get a chance to go again in the domestic cups following his sacking on Monday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy placed in interim charge.

With that in mind, United can ill-afford a slip-up at this stage, particularly given their relative struggles in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+. Coverage starts at 7.40pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off at Old Trafford.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!