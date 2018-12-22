How to Watch Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Crystal Palace travels to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in Premier League action Saturday.

Manchester City advanced to the Carabao Cup semifinals Tuesday with a win over Leicester City. 20-year-old goalkeeper Arijanet Muric played the hero for the Blues in a dramatic penalty shootout. Crystal Palace faced Leicester in its last Premier League match one week ago, winning 1–0.

The Blues and the Eagles faced off almost one year ago in a goalless draw on New Year's Eve that brought injuries to both sides. The draw ended City's streak of 18 Premier League victories.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Manchester currently sits second in the Premier League standings, while Crystal Palace is at No. 15.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.