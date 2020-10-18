WATCH: Man Swims in Alligator Infested Water, Gets Bitten on the Arm

Some people like to go on adventures. For that, they decide to go on a trek or do adventure sports. But, a video of a man has surfaced online who did something life-threatening for adrenaline rush. The man went to have fun in the water having alligators.

The clip, which was uploaded on Twitter, shows the man floating in water next to a large wooden platform, hanging onto it with one hand. In the video, two alligators can be seen approaching him while he appears to be having a good time.

Then, suddenly something unexpected happens. One of the alligators attacks him and bites down on his arm. To evade death, the man quickly comes out of the water. He can be also heard screaming while scrambling out. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt.

The caption of the video reads, “Just a taste…” The clip has garnered more than 2K likes. Many people have also commented on it.

Responding to the video, a user wrote that there is no excuse for idiocy.

Another person said, “Don’t play chicken with a croc.”

One netizen asked what the man was thinking would happen.

A person asked why the man would go into the water having alligators.

A video went viral in July and it showed a kayaker’s encounter with an alligator. In the video, the kayaker can be seen paddling peacefully and suddenly the alligator appears to his left and charges at him.

Due to the attack, he was knocked into the water. However, the man prevented his kayak from turning upside down by holding some branches of a tree near the bank.

The encounter got recorded as the kayaker was wearing a camera on his chest.

"The video doesn't really do justice to the impact because it hit hard enough that it was able to displace my balance and that's where I started to roll," CNN quoted the man as saying.