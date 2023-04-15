Watch: Man in love with rare bird pleas for its return

Muhammad Arif nursed the crane back to health after it had suffered a broken leg

An Indian man whose loving relationship with a rare crane made international headlines has urged the government to reunite him with the bird after it was confiscated by wildlife authorities.

Muhammad Arif, a farmer from India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, discovered the crane in a field in March last year. It had suffered a broken leg.

Over the course of several weeks, Mr Arif, 35, nursed the creature back to health using traditional medicine.

Mr Arif claims he and the animal, which he refers to simply as “friend”, are in love, and says he has removed himself from his family and friends to live with the sarus crane.

They would share traditional Indian foods like dal, rice and roti from the same plate, and the bird would stand guard outside Mr Arif’s door while he slept.

The crane would occasionally go back to the forest but would return to Arif within hours.



Videos of the bird flying alongside Mr Arif as he rides on his motorbike quickly went viral on social media and he has amassed nearly 300,000 Instagram followers by documenting their exploits.

But Mr Arif’s bliss was short-lived. Last month, Indian forestry officials arrived at his house in the village of Mandkha and took the crane to a zoo more than 150 miles away, charging Mr Arif under India’s Wildlife Protection Act for keeping an endangered bird.

“I am in deep pain after they separated my friend from me. It is like a member of my family has been caged. It troubles me,” Mr Arif told The Telegraph. “The government should free us from this pain.”

The farmer has stayed close to the zoo since the animal was taken there.

“Without it, my home is like a cage for me. I am wandering from one place to another to avoid going home,” he said.

Mr Arif said he was pleased with his newfound fame, but accused the forestry officials of robbing him of happiness.

“It was the first time I had felt so strongly for anyone,” he said, referring to the crane.

Mr Arif was recently allowed to see the crane for a short time at Kanpur’s Allen Forest Zoo, where it is being held.

He said the bird recognised him when he reached the cage where it was undergoing a 15-day quarantine, flapping its wings and dancing as he approached.

“I saw it in pain, trying to escape from that place,” he said. “I started crying after seeing it. I was emotionally overwhelmed when it flapped its wings and tried to break the wall. I felt like it wanted to come with me.”

Video of the encounter showed the bird striding around its enclosure, raising and lowering its head and displaying its plumage in Mr Arif’s direction.

After a three-minute visit, Mr Arif was asked to leave. He has urged the authorities at the zoo to release the bird back into the wild after its quarantine period is over.

Mr Arif believes the bird will make the 150 mile journey home to his village, if it is freed.

The pair in happier times

Tarun Kumar Roy, an expert on Asian waterbirds from Wetland International, said the bird was likely a male.

Generally, saras cranes mate for life, he said, adding that the bird may have formed a bond with Mr Arif because its former partner had died.

“The bird was often going to the forest and, if its pair were [still] alive it would not have kept coming back to Arif’s house,” he told The Telegraph.

“So, it considers Mr Arif its pair,” Mr Roy said.

“Arif saved it from possible death. He provided the bird good food and freedom to move around which gave the bird a sense of friendship and protection,” he added.

Mr Roy also called on the zoo to release the bird.

“They can’t keep a bird in an enclosed shelter. It is not eating properly and if not set free it will die because it is feeling loneliness. You could see him turning mad after seeing Arif,” he said.

Farmer Mohammad Arif with his beloved crane

The confiscation of the bird prompted a strong reaction in India and around the world.

A petition to free the bird was launched earlier this month and has gathered almost 10,000 signatures.

With a wingspan of nearly eight feet and standing over five feet tall, the sarus crane is the world’s tallest flying bird. It is non-migratory and is found in parts of the Indian subcontinent, South-East Asia and Australia.

There are around 20,000 of the birds currently living in India and they are listed as a vulnerable species.

The sarus crane is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, where Mr Arif lives. The creatures are also a symbol of marital virtue.

The white birds, with their striking red head feathers and black wingtips, are a common sight in the paddy fields and along rivers and irrigation canals near Mr Arif’s village.

He is planning to start a non-profit organisation to treat injured birds before setting them free.