Watch man climb over Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ Mexico wall

A man can be seen scaling over President Donald Trump’s border wall as it’s being constructed along the Arizona border with Mexico.
Workers filmed the unknown man abseiling down the 30ft high steel wall in a Tiktok clip viewed over a million times.
The man, wearing a hoody, slides down the wall before sprinting and hiding in the dense undergrowth as the Spanish speaking workers look on.
Let’s take a look at the progress of Trump’s impenetrable wall along the Arizona border pic.twitter.com/dDTLyfqSbt— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 14, 2020
The video went viral on Twitter with some people making the point that you can’t tell if the man is trying to come into the United States illegally or flee to safety into Mexico.
On the campaign trail Mr Trump even predicted this moment, saying: "I want the wall to be so beautiful because maybe someday they'll call it The Trump Wall.
“Once they get up there, they're in trouble there will be no way to get down. Well, maybe a rope, but...”
The footage comes as the MAGA Million March to support the President’s legal challenge of the election result goes through Washington DC.
The successful run against Mrs Clinton was filled with chants of “lock her up” and “build the wall”.
The wall along the border with Mexico, a key pledge to halt the movement of immigrants who he derided as “rapists” and “criminals”, remained largely unbuilt when Mr Trump fought for re-election.
He reprised his Make America Great Again slogan for the 2020 campaign but official records suggested very few miles of new wall had been erected.
In August Mr Trump said in a press conference in front of the wall: "So it’s very, very hard to get through. Very, very hard. And it made it, actually, much stronger than it would be, even if it was steel. So, inside, concrete. Inside that, what’s called “grade-A hardened rebar,” which is very hard to saw. You cannot do it very easily. But I think it’s going to be fantastic.
“And again, the big thing is that plate; that’s a big deal. We had people, they couldn’t — they couldn’t get over that. That was the thing that stopped them. They could get up to the plate, but once they got there, there was nothing to grab. So it’s called “anti-climb.” It’s been — it’s been great.”
The We Build The Wall fundraiser was headed by men who pushed their close ties to President Trump, giving their effort a legitimacy that helped them raise more than 25 million US dollars.
But according to the criminal charges against former adviser Steve Bannon much of the money never made it to the wall.
Instead, it was used to line the pockets of group members, including Mr Bannon, who served in Trump’s White House and worked for his campaign.
He allegedly took over one million US dollars, using some to secretly pay co-defendant Brian Kolfage, the founder of the project, and to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses.