How to watch Man City vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League today.

The champions, despite a couple of blips this season, remain fearsome at home and could pile yet more misery onto Spurs.

Though Tottenham are not without their wins over Man City in the Pep Guardiola era, Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a difficult hand on the injury front of late.

As many as 11 first-team players could miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium, making what was already a difficult task all the harder.

Where to watch Man City vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm after West Ham vs Crystal Palace.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.