How to watch Man City vs Salford FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Pep Guardiola’s Man City have struggled this season (Getty Images)

Manchester City are today looking to avoid a huge FA Cup upset.

Pep Guardiola’s side may have won their last two games but the City boss is stressing his team have not fully turned the corner just yet.

In any other season, the Premier League champions would be expected to make relatively light work of League Two side Salford.

Still, it is something of a derby and Salford’s ownership model – formed of Manchester United legends – adds another layer of narrative.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Salford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 5.30pm GMT ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website – both free with an email subscription – will provide a live stream.

