How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Pressure on: Man City are in danger of a shock early exit (Getty Images)

Manchester City must beat Club Brugge if they are to avoid an embarrassing Champions League exit.

The top 24 teams in the league phase of the competition progress to the knockout stages, but City are currently outside that mark and seriously at risk of falling at the first hurdle.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won only two of their seven matches in Europe this season, and more dropped points here would mean they miss out on a place even in the knockout play-off round.

City were two goals up against PSG a week ago and seemingly on their way to steadying the ship, but collapsed to defeat and now the pressure is really on.

Victory would guarantee their place in the play-off round, though they would be unseeded and face a potentially difficult draw.

Club Brugge are currently 20th and know a point would book their place in the knockout stages.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!