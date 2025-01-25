How to watch Man City vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City entertain Chelsea in the Premier League (ES Composite)

Manchester City host Chelsea this evening in a heavyweight Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side had looked to have improved of late with a 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich but threw a two-goal lead away against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday to lose 4-2, having spurned a similar advantage at Brentford recently.

It has raised fresh doubts about City, and rivals Chelsea – who ended a run of five league games without a win with a 3-1 home victory against Wolves on Monday night – will hope to pounce as Enzo Maresca goes up against his former boss.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game live today.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

