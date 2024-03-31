How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream today

Manchester City host Arsenal today in a potentially pivotal Premier League title match-up.

Third place welcomes first to the Etihad Stadium shortly after second-place Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield.

It means the pendulum could swing drastically one way or the other in the title race, particularly towards Arsenal if they can end a nine-year wait to win on City soil.

Pep Guardiola’s men last lost in December though, so even the Gunners’ eight-game league winning run does not make them favourites for this game.

However, Mikel Arteta got the better of his former mentor in a 1-0 win at the Emirates earlier this campaign as well as in the Community Shield at Wembley last summer.

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Brighton at Anfield. Kick-off is set for 4:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad.