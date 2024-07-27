How to watch Man City vs AC Milan: TV channel, live stream and UK start time for pre-season friendly tonight

Manchester City tonight meet AC Milan in a pre-season friendly held in New York later today.

While not too much can be read into pre-season results, Man City hardly got their tour off to the best of starts following a 4-3 loss to Celtic earlier this week.

Pep Guardiola, however, insists he saw positive signs from his side despite the defeat, particularly with so many young players on the pitch.

Milan, meanwhile, have turned to former Lille manager Paulo Fonseca as they look to close the gap on arch rivals Inter, who finished 19 points ahead of them in the Serie A title race last season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Man City vs AC Milan

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on City+, which requires a subscription. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 11pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers to City+ will be able to watch on a live stream.