Watch this man bring joy to strangers running the NYC marathon by cheering a random name

Blake Hudson made one of the most magical days on the New York City calendar even better.

The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world. Each year, it attracts around 50,000 entries from elite athletes to fun runners ticking the race off their bucket lists. It's also a great spectator event with some 2 million people lining the route urging the runners on with cheers and clever signs of encouragement.

Hudson was among those supporters, though he didn't know personally know anyone running. However, he wanted to cheer on as many people as possible. So, he made a sign bearing the name John, a name registered many times.

The sign was ingenious, as every John that passed by got to see their name and hear Blake and his friend cheering them toward the finish line.

Watch a marathon fan make the day for every stranger called John at the NYC marathon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man cheers on generic name at NYC marathon bringing joy to strangers