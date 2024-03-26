How to watch Mali vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

Nigeria are looking to build on their win over Ghana in the wake of their AFCON final defeat.

The Super Eagles won the ‘Jollof Derby’ last week as they prepare for this summer’s World Cup qualifiers.

Interim coach Finidi George is offered another chance to lead his country into those games but faces a stern test in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Opponents Mali were tipped as one of the teams to look out for during the AFCON.

They had largely seemed to justify that tag too, until a late collapse to the Ivory Coast at the quarter-final stage.

‘Les Aigles’ beat Mauritania and remain a formidable opponent.

Where to watch Mali vs Nigeria

TV channel and live stream: Supporters will be able to watch the action on Bet365’s website and app. Kick-off is at 9pm GMT.

LIVE overage: Follow every minute with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!