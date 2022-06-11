Watch: Major fire damages pub owned by England bowler Stuart Broad

Major fire damages pub owned by England bowler Stuart Broad

A Nottingham pub part-owned by England bowler Stuart Broad suffered serious damage overnight after a major fire broke out in the early hours.

Emergency services were called to the Tap and Run in Upper Broughton at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, with eight fire crews working to eventually put out the blaze.

The pub is co-owned by Broad, currently playing for England in the second Test with New Zealand at Trent Bridge, his home ground, and Harry Gurney, the former England limited-overs pace bowler. No one was injured in the fire, but the roof and first floors of the pub suffered major damage.

His England team-mate James Anderson told Test Match Special: "He's obviously devastated but he's here and will be out there. He's just happy that no-one's hurt. It's obviously gutting because it's such a huge part of his and Harry's lives."

Video of the Tap & Run pub fire at Upper Broughton, part owned by Notts & England cricketer Stuart Broad. @nottsfire says it is still fighting a fire in the roof. pic.twitter.com/k2MvOSzgwt — BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) June 11, 2022

The Tap and Run is on the border of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, Broad’s current and former first-class counties. Residents in the area were asked to keep windows and doors closed.

"We were mobilised to this building fire and we had eight appliances here and an aerial ladder platform,” said Jonathan Wilson, station manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

"Swift action by the crews has contained the fire to the building but the building is quite badly damaged. We are working to dampen it down and will probably be here doing that for the next couple of hours at least.

"There was not believed to be anybody inside the building and the fire was contained to the building itself. Crews from Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire together have been working to deal with it.

"We are going to concentrate on putting the fire out - we are having a structural engineer have a look at the building as well to see if it is structurally safe, then there will be an investigation."