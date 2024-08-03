Watch 'Magic' Trinity Rodman Help U.S. Beat Japan In Olympic Soccer Quarter

Trinity Rodman bailed out the U.S. women’s soccer team against Japan in a Paris Olympics quarterfinal on Saturday.

Rodman’s goal in the first period of extra time stunned a stubborn Japanese defense for an eventual 1-0 victory. She controlled a long lead pass, changed direction and fired a left-footed shot to the far side of the goal.

TRINITY RODMAN TAKE A BOW. 👏



THAT IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING. THE USWNT LEADS IN EXTRA TIME.#ParisOlympics | 📺 USA and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rNlebzAyOo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

“That’s like the best moment in my career,” she said afterward.

Teammate Mallory Swanson called it a “bit of magic.”

Fans had other superlatives: “a beaut,” “an absolutely beautiful shot!” and “amazing!”

Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, now has 3 goals but Thursday’s was one for the books.

Check out reactions here:

That was an absolutely beautiful shot!!!



Rodman will be a new household name in Women's Soccer! — JacobyBoyer (@Pirate_Angel_) August 3, 2024

Oh wow what a beaut — jb (@jsbrwnn) August 3, 2024

LFG— what an amazing goal! We REALLY needed that goal. I was getting concerned — Kate Knorring (@kknorring) August 3, 2024

😮🔥 She put it right where the cookies go. Top shelf. 🇺🇸 — Sebastian Rodriguez (@Koastt) August 3, 2024

We most recognize Roman is the key to winning that Gold — vickyB (@dvd400) August 3, 2024

