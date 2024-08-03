Watch 'Magic' Trinity Rodman Help U.S. Beat Japan In Olympic Soccer Quarter
Trinity Rodman bailed out the U.S. women’s soccer team against Japan in a Paris Olympics quarterfinal on Saturday.
Rodman’s goal in the first period of extra time stunned a stubborn Japanese defense for an eventual 1-0 victory. She controlled a long lead pass, changed direction and fired a left-footed shot to the far side of the goal.
TRINITY RODMAN TAKE A BOW. 👏
TRINITY RODMAN TAKE A BOW. 👏

THAT IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING. THE USWNT LEADS IN EXTRA TIME.
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024
“That’s like the best moment in my career,” she said afterward.
Teammate Mallory Swanson called it a “bit of magic.”
Fans had other superlatives: “a beaut,” “an absolutely beautiful shot!” and “amazing!”
Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, now has 3 goals but Thursday’s was one for the books.
Check out reactions here:
That was an absolutely beautiful shot!!!
Rodman will be a new household name in Women's Soccer!
— JacobyBoyer (@Pirate_Angel_) August 3, 2024
— Paul 🇺🇲 (@matrix2004) August 3, 2024
Oh wow what a beaut
— jb (@jsbrwnn) August 3, 2024
LFG— what an amazing goal! We REALLY needed that goal. I was getting concerned
— Kate Knorring (@kknorring) August 3, 2024
😮🔥 She put it right where the cookies go. Top shelf. 🇺🇸
— Sebastian Rodriguez (@Koastt) August 3, 2024
We most recognize Roman is the key to winning that Gold
— vickyB (@dvd400) August 3, 2024