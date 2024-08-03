Advertisement

Watch 'Magic' Trinity Rodman Help U.S. Beat Japan In Olympic Soccer Quarter

ron dicker
·1 min read
Watch 'Magic' Trinity Rodman Help U.S. Beat Japan In Olympic Soccer Quarter

Trinity Rodman bailed out the U.S. women’s soccer team against Japan in a Paris Olympics quarterfinal on Saturday.

Rodman’s goal in the first period of extra time stunned a stubborn Japanese defense for an eventual 1-0 victory. She controlled a long lead pass, changed direction and fired a left-footed shot to the far side of the goal.

“That’s like the best moment in my career,” she said afterward.

Teammate Mallory Swanson called it a “bit of magic.”

Fans had other superlatives: “a beaut,” “an absolutely beautiful shot!” and “amazing!”

Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, now has 3 goals but Thursday’s was one for the books.

Check out reactions here:

Related...

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement