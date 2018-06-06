How to Watch Madison Keys vs. Sloane Stephens: Live Stream, TV Channel

Friends Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will face off in the French Open women's semifinals on Thursday, June 7.

The two played against each other last year in the U.S. Open final, where Stephens won her first Grand Slam by beating Keys in two sets. Thursday's match will mark their first apperances in the semifinals at Roland Garros.

On Tuesday, Keys defeated Yulia Putintseva, 7-6(5), 6-4, in the quarterfinals to advance to her third semifinal stage out of the four Grand Slams. The No. 13 seed reached her first at the 2015 Australian Open.

Stephens beat Russian Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-1, in 70 minutes during her quarterfinals match.

When asked how she felt about facing friend Keys in the semis, Stephens called it "great for American tennis."

"To have two Americans in the semifinals of the French Open, is pretty incredible," Stephens told Tennis.com. "That means one American will be in the final of a French Open, which is another amazing thing. All in all, I don't think anyone can complain.”

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: Not before 3 p.m. ET, after Rafael Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman match finishes (rain delay)

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Live Stream: Watch live on NBC Sports Live. You can also view it live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.