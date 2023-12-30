How to watch Luton vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Chelsea look to end a miserable 2023 on a high as they they travel to face Chelsea this afternoon.

The Blues have lost a remarkable 19 Premier League matches in the calendar year and the best they can hope for heading into 2024 is to remain tenth in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side needed a late penalty to edge past Crystal Palace last time out but now face a major test back on the road, having lost their last four matches away from home.

A trip to Kenilworth Road then is not a hugely appealing one for Chelsea, with Luton in confident mood after back-to-back victories.

How to watch Luton vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am GMT ahead of 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.