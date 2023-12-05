How to watch Luton vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal are aiming to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League as they travel to face Luton this evening.

The Gunners kicked off a busy December last time out with a 2-1 win over Wolves, their first of eight games before the new year.

With champions Manchester City dropping points, and Liverpool requiring two late goals to beat Fulham, the Gunners are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

It is a short trip to face Luton at Kenilworth Road for the first time in the Premier League, and 32 years since their last meeting.

The Hatters may be without captain Tom Lockyer, while the Gunners will assess Takehiro Tomiyasu after the defender was forced off against Wolves.

Where to watch Luton vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.