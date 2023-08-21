How to watch Luka Doncic and other NBA stars at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

For the first time in the event’s history, the FIBA World Cup will take place in multiple countries when the international tournament begins on Friday.

The tournament will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25-Sept. 10. Here’s how fans can watch the tournament.

Streaming

When the tournament begins six games, including all three of Team USA’s first-round games, will air on ESPN 2. All other games can be watched on the ESPN app or with ESPN+.

The tournament can also be streamed on Courtside 1891 though local blackout restrictions apply.

Former and Current Mavs competing

Jalen Brunson spent the first four seasons of his career in Dallas and developed into one of the NBA’s premier guards before signing a four-year $104 million contract with the New York Knicks during the 2022 offseason. Brunson will play for Team USA.

Current Mavs superstar Luka Doncic will be competing for his home country of Slovenia. Doncic failed to make the playoffs during the 2022-2023 NBA season with the Mavs but was still excellent, earning first-team All-NBA honors.

Dante Exum was signed this offseason by the Dallas Mavs and the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is looking to resume his NBA career after several seasons abroad. Exum will play for team Australia.

Josh Green is coming off the best season of his NBA career averaging 9.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting a career high from three-point range. Green suffered a minor ankle injury in Australia’s last tuneup game but will be available to play this Friday when the tournament begins.

Team Schedule

Team USA: Aug. 26 against New Zealand at 7:40 a.m., Aug. 28 against Greece at 7:40 a.m. and Aug. 30 against Jordan at 3:40 a.m.

Story continues

Team Slovenia: Aug. 26 against Venezuela at 6:30 a.m., Aug. 28 against Georgia at 6:30 a.m. and Aug. 30 at 6:30 a.m. against Cape Verde.

Team Australia: Aug. 25 against Finland at 3:00 a.m., Aug. 27 against Germany at 3:30 a.m. and Aug. 29 against Japan at 6:10 a.m.

The remainder of team schedules will be announced as the tournament advances.

Tournament Schedule

First Round: Aug. 25

Second Round: Sept. 1

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Bronze medal game: Sept. 10

Finals: Sept. 10