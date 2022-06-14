How to Watch ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3: Where Is It Streaming Now?

“Love, Victor” will return in its Pride month tradition for a third and final season this June, described as “one last chance to feel the love.” The first season of the “Love, Simon” (2018) spinoff debuted in the summer of 2020, providing a bright spot amidst a lot of historical turmoil. Season 2 followed in the summer of 2021 with 10 packed episodes that introduced some new characters, relationships and obstacles for the Creekwood crew.

We left off with Victor choosing between Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) at the end of Season 2 after Mia’s dad’s wedding to Veronica (Sophia Bush). Other connections fizzled out for new ones to form, and several threads were left untied.

Fans of Becky Albertali’s original book “Simons vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” the 2018 movie adaptation “Love, Simon” or of the latest spinoff series may be wondering how to watch “Love, Victor,” and there are some updated options.

When Does ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Premiere?

The third and final season of “Love, Victor” comes out June 15.

Is “Love, Victor” Season 3 Streaming on Hulu or Disney+?

In addition to its usual home of Hulu, “Love, Victor” will also be available to stream on Disney+ for the first time ever for Season 3. The show was originally developed to debut on Disney+, but was moved over to Hulu.

What Is “Love, Victor” Season 3 About?

The third season picks up with Victor choosing to be with Benji after a tumultuous start to their relationship brought on by Victor’s mom’s judgment of them and Victor experiencing adversity because of his sexual orientation. Victor’s sister Pilar (Isabella Ferreira) is now dating Felix (Anthony Turpel), and Mia Brooks (Rachel Hilson) is with Andrew (Mason Gooding). Lake (Bebe Wood) has gotten very close with Lucy (Ava Capri). Mia’s dad has accepted the job as President of Stanford University, but Mia does not want to move to Palo Alto, so she begs him to stay in Creekwood. Veronica is also pregnant with Harold’s child, due later in the season.

Who Is in “Love, Victor” Season 3?

Michael Cimino stars as Victor Salazar. Isabella Ferreira stars as Pilar Salazar. George Sear stars as Benji Campbell. Rachel Hilson plays Mia Brooks. Mason Gooding plays Andrew. Anthony Turpel plays Felix. Bebe Wood plays Lake. Anthony Keyvan plays Rahim. Ava Capri plays Luci. Ana Ortiz co-stars as Victor’s mom Isabel Salazar. James Martinez co-stars as Victor’s dad Armando.

Where Can I Watch “Love, Simon”?

“Love, Simon” (2018) can be streamed on FuboTV, FXNow and FreeVee with subscriptions.