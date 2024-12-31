How to watch Louisville vs. Washington in Sun Bowl, TV channel, free live stream

2009 Brut Sun bowl logo 20091230 Brut Sun Bowl

This year's Sun Bowl matchup features the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Washington Huskies in El Paso on New Year's Eve. If you are looking to end the calendar year with some college football postseason action, we have the details you desire just below.

The Cards wrapped up the 2024 campaign with an 8-4 record, including a 5-3 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play and 17 votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Their signature win came against the Clemson Tigers on the road in Week 10.

The Huskies were an even 6-6 overall this fall while going just 4-5 in their first year as members of the Big Ten Conference. They have alternate wins and losses over the past five games, with the trend calling for a win on Tuesday.

Louisville vs. Washington Sun Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Cardinals against the Huskies.

When : Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where : Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

TV channel : CBS (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo / Paramount+

What time is Louisville vs. Washington?

The Cardinals take on the Huskies at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

