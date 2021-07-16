WATCH: Louisiana Man Leaps into Alligator-Infested Water While ‘Bored’ in Traffic

While everyone agrees that spending time stuck in traffic can get really boring, a man from Louisiana, US, took it a little too far as he jumped from a bridge into an alligator-infested river. Boredom can lead to people making some stupid decisions, and Jimmy Ivan Jennings agrees to that. As he had been stuck in traffic for more than 2 hours after a multi-car collision had taken place on the road earlier that day, he decided to jump from the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and take a swim in the river, and then get back to his friend’s car.

“We were bored inside the truck… I looked down at the water, and it didn’t seem too far. As soon as my fingertips came off that side, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this was the stupidest idea.” he told Daily News

While the plan to take a swim in a river might seem fun for many, Jimmy was fully clothed and was oblivious to the fact that the river was filled with dangerous alligators.” I was just high on life,” said Jimmy.

He also added, “My mouth burst open as soon as I struck the water, and I injured my left arm.” While he tried his best to swim to shore, the water current was too fast, and led him to exhaustion after an hour and a half of swimming. While help was on the way, it was a little slow as it took over 3 hours for the rescue team to reach Jimmy. The man ultimately made it to the coast of a tiny island and then to the mainland, where he was apprehended.

While he agrees what he did was insane, and realised it was a poor decision, everything else he did was in survival mode to ensure his safety. Jimmy was charged for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, according to St Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

