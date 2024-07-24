Watch: Louis Rees-Zammit’s training video hints at Kansas City Chiefs ‘special teams’ role

Louis Rees-Zammit is hoping for a place on the Kansas City Chiefs roster - AP/Charlie Riedel

Louis Rees-Zammit has been showing off his versatility in training camp by practising on special teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, as the former Wales wing tries to make the Super Bowl champions’ final 53-man roster before the start of the new season.

Rees-Zammit, who signed with the Chiefs back in March after coming through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, has been training mainly as a running back with the Chiefs on offense but has also spent time training with the special teams group. NFL teams are split into three units – offense, defense and special teams – with the special teams unit covering the kickoff, punt and field goal plays.

Video footage from the Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University in St Joseph has shown Rees-Zammit involved with kickoff drills, both as a returner and kicker. The NFL notably altered the kickoff rule earlier this year ahead of the 2024 season in order to create more opportunities for kick returns.

Louis Rees-Zammit is back returning simulated kickoffs during team warmups



Could he be the Chiefs X-Factor? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gwXkHbD5aJ — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 23, 2024

That versatility to cover multiple positions will stand Rees-Zammit good stead as he bids to complete a remarkable transition to the NFL in such a short space of time, having played his last game of rugby for Gloucester back in January. Final roster cutdowns to make the NFL squads take place at the end of August, with some players who miss out on the 53 ending up on a team’s practice squad.

Louis Rees-Zammit not only returning but taking some of the kicking duties during the special teams period 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jpzu6Sozan — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 23, 2024

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, recently discussed Rees-Zammit’s development on the Riggle’s Picks Podcast.

“We have started him at running back, he is going to do a lot of special teams. He can catch, it looks different, he catches it like a rugby ball, never drops the football,” Mahomes said.

“The best part about it is he works his tail off. He understands he needs to get better, but the athletic ability is unreal. You know he has the toughness, until he gets in the game and understands how to move and use that athletic ability you don’t know exactly where he’s at, but when he’s in space he can make stuff happen.”

Rees-Zammit addressed the media earlier this week, admitting the biggest challenges for him at the moment were mental and learning the Chiefs playbook, while noting that special teams would play a big role in making the final roster.

Rees-Zammit has turned his back on rugby - AP/Charlie Riedel

“I think rugby really prepared me for this with the conditioning, being in physical shape. I think the biggest difference is the mental side, staying on top of things and the playbook and making no mistakes,” Rees-Zammit said.

“The first goal is to make the team. I know special teams is going to be massive for me, working with coach Toubs [special teams coach Dave Toub]. The way I’m going to make this team is by learning pass protection and learning special teams.”

The former British and Irish Lions also addressed his surprisingly slow 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds in front of scouts at his IPPP pro day back in March, noting that he had previously been running as low as the 4.2s and 4.3s.

“It came to it and I just couldn’t get my legs going to be honest, but I didn’t get too down about it. I had opportunities elsewhere but this was the place I wanted to be, especially with the coaching staff and the players they’ve got.”

Andy Reid, the Chiefs head coach, has also discussed Rees-Zammit practising special teams drills this week.

Reid said: “We give everybody a chance back there. He is so talented, but if you can get a couple, three guys who can do that and you feel comfortable with them that is a pretty good thing. We asked him to get back there [to return kicks] and he wants to do that, he wants to play. He has a great attitude.”